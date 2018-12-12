Rose Mary Piantanida | Obituary

Rose Mary Piantanida (nee Peskar), 88, of Millstadt, died Dec. 8, 2018, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 2, 1930, in East Saint Louis, daughter of the late Frederick Peskar and Rosalie Luksza Peskar.

During her working years, Rose Mary worked as an office assistant for Drs. Szewczyk, Szewczyk & Basinski in Belleville, and at Gossard-Artemis in Millstadt. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are two sons, Paul (Nancy) Piantanida and Robert Piantanida; four daughters, Brigette (Mark) Wittenborn, Suzette (William “Bill”) Weldon, Lizette (Scott) Poston and Annette (Tony) Tajkarimi; three sisters, Patricia Seidl, Janet (Richard “Dick”) Boyle and Cecilia “Cece” (Brian) Weir; sister-in-Law, Virginia McMillian; four grandsons, Adam Piantanida, Phillip Poston, Kaivon Tajkarimi and Sam Weldon; three granddaughters, Tiffany (Dan) Zeller, Stephanie Piantanida and Serena Tajkarimi; step-granddaughter, Holly Robbins; step-granddaughter, Jamie (Matthew) Sodko; two great-grandchildren, Vanessa Zeller and Cameron Zeller; three step-great grandchildren, Brendan Sodko, Brier Sodko and Addison Robbins; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Sonny” E. Piantanida; parents; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Szewczyk; father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Ann Piantanida; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Frank Seidl, Dr. Edward Szewczyk, Mary Ann (Edward) Goetz and Ken McMillian.

Visitation and a funeral Mass were Dec. 11-12, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Monsignor Marvin Volk officiating.

Interment followed at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.