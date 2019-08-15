Rose M. Roscow | Obituary

Rose M. Roscow (nee Schilling), 80, of Waterloo, died August 14, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born November 22, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Charles A. and Mary C. (nee Mathews) Schilling.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Mary and Martha Society and was a Girl Scout leader.

She is survived by her children Connie (James) Matzenbacher, Keith (Jane) Kolmer, Kimberly (Rodney) Nevois and Jason (Kathryn) Posey; grandchildren Shane (Lori) Matzenbacher, Jeff Kolmer, Summer (Jeff) Bert, Sedona Kolmer, Cameron Nevois, Lauren Posey and Rory Posey; step-daughters Cindy Mooney and Sandy Posey; step-grandchildren Jeremy and Sara Carle, John Jr. and Jamie Carle; great grandchildren Cole, Ian, Dawsyn and Eastyn Matzenbacher and Cohen Kolmer; step-great grandchildren Sophia Carle, Paxton Bert and Lexi Golden; brother Lawrence (Robin) Schilling; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband John F. Posey; grandson Bradley Matzenbacher; brother Charles E. Schilling; and sister Irene McCarthy

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8-9:30 a.m Aug. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association or Donors Choice.