Rosalia K. Krewer | Obituary 

Rosalia K. Krewer, nee Wuertz, 100, of Valmeyer, Illinois, died December 25, 2018, in Waterloo, IL. She was born November 16, 1918, in Harrisonville, IL.

She is survived by her children Marlene Bair and Penny (Dennis) Heusohn; grandchildren Mitchell (Janice) Bair, Elizabeth (Dustin) Walker, Denise Evans, Dawn (Tim) Brown, & Jeffrey Heusohn; great grandchildren Anna Bair, Lauren Bair, Brady Heusohn, Rosalie Heusohn, Audrey Brown, & Adrian Brown; brother Herbert Wuertz; sister Theresa Devine; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

Rosalia is preceded in death by her husband Fred A. Krewer Jr.; her parents Frank and Mary Elizabeth Wuertz nee Andres; brother Marcellus Wuertz; sister Frances Gennette and Rita Maples.

She was a member of St. Mary Cathloic Church – Valmeyer, former Red Bud Hospital Auxiliary, & St. Ann’s Altar Sodality.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Masses, St. Mary’s Building Fund, or Oak Hill

Visitation:

4 PM to 7 PM Friday, December 28, 2018 at Quernheim Funeral Home

8 AM until 9:15 AM Saturday Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral Mass:

10 AM Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, IL

Father Urban Osuji officiating

Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL