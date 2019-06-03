Ronald S. Sauer | Obituary

Ronald S. Sauer, 74, of Columbia, died June 1, 2019 at Bethesda Southgate Nursing Center, St. Louis. He was born June 2, 1944, in Amarillo, Texas, son of the late Stephen A. and Anna (nee Paulus) Sauer. He was married to Lynda (nee Habermehl) Sauer, who survives him. They were married August 6, 1966, in Columbia.



Ron had served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had retired from the Fox School District in Arnold where he had been a principal. Ron was an active member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.



Also, surviving are two daughters, Mindy Ann (Monte) Kendrick of Madison, Wisc., and Angela Lee (Nathan) Leonard of Hillsboro, Mo.; grandchildren, Colton, Carson, Carolyn, and Cade, along with other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 4 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-11 a.m. June 5 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at the church, with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia; or, the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.