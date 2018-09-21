Robert Reinhold | Obituary

Robert R. Reinhold, 86, of Waterloo, died Sept. 20, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Waterloo, son of the late Clemens and Anne Reinhold (nee Kennedy).

Robert was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo; Waterloo VFW; Waterloo American Legion: NRA; and retired after 35 years from Union Electric (Ameren) as a control operator.

He lived in the Waterloo area all his life. He attended Ss. Peter & Paul grade school and high school. He served in the Korean War from 1953-1954, in the 7th Infantry Division, Division Headquarters, and Adjutant General Section.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice M. Reinhold (nee Fahey); children Ann Marie (Kirby) McCreary, Mike (Sandy) Reinhold, Dennis (Tina) Reinhold, Tom (Diana) Reinhold, and Donna (Shahid) Barri; seven grandchildren; along with great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clemens and Anne (nee Kennedy) Reinhold; and sister Helen Munton

A memorial visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Anthony’s Medical Center or Helping Strays of Monroe County.