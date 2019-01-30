Robert M. Brandt | Obituary

Robert M. Brandt, 95, of Waterloo, died Jan. 26, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 22, 1923, in Maeystown, son of the late George and Rosa K. Brandt (nee Doerr).

He was married to Marguerite Ann Brandt (nee Thiele); she preceded him in death.

Robert was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown and was retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his daughter Sonja (Jerry) Giffhorn; grandson Neil (Rachel) Giffhorn; great-grandchildren Josephine Marguerite “Josie” Giffhorn and Robert William Giffhorn; brother Vernon Brandt; sisters-in-law Lucille Brandt and Lee Kinney; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brothers Elmer, Victor, George, Ralph and Virgil Brandt.

Visitation was Jan. 29-30, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services were Jan. 30, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.