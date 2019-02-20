Robert G. “Bob” Isaacs | Obituaries

Robert G. “Bob” Isaacs, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

Bob was born Aug. 21, 1936, in West Frankfort, son of the late John and Willie Maude Isaacs.

He was the 12th of 13 siblings and the only member of his family to graduate from college (McKendree College). He dedicated his life to public education and the betterment of all students.

A lifelong educator, Mr. Isaacs was a retired superintendent of Waterloo schools, but began his career as a teacher, guidance counselor and coach. He earned his doctorate from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Bob had a deep love and dedication to his family as well, including a wife of 56 years, Margaret (Dorris) Isaacs; two children, Debbie (Steve) Conrod and Doug Isaacs; five grandchildren, Kyle (Beth) Conrod, Laura Conrod, Whitney (Lee) Jones, Taylor (Brad) Echele and Mariah Isaacs; six great-grandchhildren, Trey and Graham Conrod, Lyla Conrod, Boston and Everlee Jones and Declan Echele.

A memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 21, and 10:30-11 a.m. Feb. 22, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 22, at the church, Pastor Darrell Jones and Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Community Unit School District Wellness Fund.