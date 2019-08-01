Robert Basse | Obituary

Robert E. “Sonny” Basse, 84, of Waterloo, died July 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 26, 1934 in St. Louis, son of the late Eugene and Fern (nee Isom) Basse.

Robert retired as a switchman from Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years.

He is preceded in death by his son, Wayde Basse; two sisters, Patricia Huffendick and Betty McCutcheon; three brothers, Jim, Frank and Paul Basse.

He is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Mays of Belleville and Patti Mosbacher of Waterloo; son Greg (Mary) Basse of St. Louis; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 10-11a.m. Aug. 3 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Moll Funeral Home, with Rev. Jason Vinson officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.