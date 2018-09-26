Robert B. Polacek | Obituary

Robert B. Polacek died Sept. 23, 2018, surrounded by his family, having attained the age of 87 years, 5 months and 14 days.

Robert was born April 9, 1931, in Fults, son of Frank and Mary Polacek (nee Ditte).

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and was a dock supervisor for Gateway Transportation.

Robert is survived by the love of his life, the former Polly Mack, whom he married on April 6, 1968, in New Design; his sons, Don (Mary Lou) Polacek of Waterloo, Lawrence Dean (Lori) Polacek of Fults and Keith Polacek and Lenexa, Kan.; his daughters, Angela (Kenny Kettler) of Waterloo, Teresa Witt of Waterloo and Christine (John) Pfeffer of Waterloo; sister Marcella Roider; and sister-in-law Lynette Polacek of Baldwin; along with 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Davis, sisters Emmie Schmidt and Violet Burke, sons Edward Alan Polacek and DeWayne “Wino” Polacek, and brothers William Polacek, Frank Polacek and Edward Polacek.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sept. 26, at Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 27, at the funeral home, Rev. Mike Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at the Kolmer Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials are suggested to Helping Strays and will be received at the funeral home.

