Richard John Augustine | Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard John Augustine announces his passing after a brief illness, on Nov. 27, 2017, at the age of 85.

Richard (Dad) will be remembered by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Augustine; and his nine children, Judy (Tom), Rich (Sue), Steve (Tammy), Bob (Debbie), John, Jim (Julie), Mike, David (Jamie), and Danny.

Richard will be fondly remembered by his 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, his sister Joan Johns, brother-in-laws Bob Johns and Don McFail, nieces and nephews, and countless friends and neighbors.

He is proceded in death by his parents Margaret and John Augustine, one granddaughter, Amber, and one great-grandson.

He served proudly with the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War from 1948-1952.

He worked for St. Clair County Roads & Bridges for 30 years. He coached his kids among many others at the Cahokia Khoury League for many years.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30, and 8-9 a.m. Dec. 1, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for 9:30 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis.

