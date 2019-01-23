Rev. Douglas W. Doyle  | Obituary

Rev. Douglas W. Doyle, 62, of St. Louis, died Jan. 20, 2019, in Fenton, Mo.

He was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Red Bud, son of the late Wayne Doyle and Norma Boyd.

Douglas was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He was a retired pastor, corporate educator and semi-professional hockey player.

He was an avid sports fan who coached girls basketball, and was an administrator and teacher at Christian schools as well as an air traffic controller.

He is survived by his wife Kimberlee P. Doyle (nee Coons); children Nathan (Colleen) Doyle, Joshua (Erica) Doyle and Elisabeth (Jason) Hill; step-children Libby (Daniel) Mueth and Marian (Rusty) Wandall; grandchildren Lillian Hill, Corey Wandall and Eleanor Mueth; sister Connie (David) Smith; nephew Michael Smith; half sister Robyn Doyle; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother and brother Steven Doyle in infancy.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 23, at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, at the church, Pastor Will Hesterberg and Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating

A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. Jan. 24, at Rader Cemetery, Vienna, Mo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Concord Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, Mission Fund.