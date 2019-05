By Corey Saathoff on May 17, 2019 at 2:04 pm

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Sears Hometown Store the afternoon of May 9.

Police said that at about 2:30 p.m., a white male aged 25-35 and a white female aged 45-50 entered the store, which is located at 1349 Jamie Lane.

The suspects left with at least two pneumatic impact wrenches.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Waterloo police at 939-3377.