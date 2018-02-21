Regional play underway for hoops squads

It’s postseason time for local high school basketball teams, who are just hoping to survive and advance knowing the next game could be their last.

Valmeyer and Red Bud won first round regional contests Monday night, while Dupo ended its season.

Gibault begins regional play tonight, and rivals Columbia and Waterloo will battle each other next week.

The Pirates (15-14) kept their season alive by virtue of a 69-47 victory over rival New Athens at the Class 1A Okawville Regional.

Philip Reinhardt scored 20 points to lead the Pirates, including 6-for-10 shooting from three-point range. Valmeyer will battle Lovejoy tonight for a berth in the regional final on Friday night.

Red Bud took down Dupo at the Class 2A Pinckneyville Regional, 56-34, despite trailing 11-10 after the first quarter.

Alex Birchler scored 15 points to lead the Musketeers, who face Gibault tonight. The winner of Wednesday’s game will play in the regional final on Friday.

Kolbie Allen led the Tigers (6-20) with 13 points and seven rebounds in defeat…>>>

