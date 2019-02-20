Ramlose-McMorrow | Wedding

Katherine Elizabeth Ramlose and Jack John McMorrow were married on Nov. 3, 2018, at Palihouse in West Hollywood, Calif. Mike Robles, friend of the couple, officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Katherine is the daughter of Daniel and Rebecca Ramlose of Red Bud. Jack is the son of John McMorrow of Westborough, Mass., and Doris Schumacher McMorrow of Chicago. The bride’s grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Rockford of Red Bud and Diana Chisholm of West Hollywood, Calif.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a gown by Wtoo featuring a v-neck bodice and endless layers of Finola Burnout’s floral design filling its horsehair trimmed skirt. The bride carried a bouquet featuring a variety of tropical flowers. Tucked in with the bouquet was a 150-year-old lace handkerchief made by her great-great-great grandmother.

Lauren Whitney, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Torie Caito, sister of the bride, and Peggy Hoyt, sister of the groom, served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids included Megan Stellhorn, cousin of the bride, and Reny Partain, Kristyn Potter and Meagan Thomas, all friends of the bride. They also carried bouquets of tropical flowers and wore full length, blush gowns of varying styles by BHLDN, Katie May, Jill Jill Stuart, and Jenny Yoo.

The flower girl was Nell Hoyt, niece of the groom. She wore a blush, silk dress by Nellystella with ruffles, pleating details at the bodice, and a sash bow at the back. She also carried a small tropical bouquet.

Vince Onel, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Pat Hoyt, brother-in-law of the groom, Peter Schumacher, cousin of the groom and Sam Wampler, Andrew Sims, Justin Russell and Ed Walker, all friends of the groom.

Serving as ushers were Brenden Stellhorn, cousin of the bride, and Monte McMorrow, the couple’s dog. Attending the guest book were Grace Schumacher, cousin of the groom, and Taylor Dilley, friend of the bride.

Musical selections for the ceremony included “Higher Love” by James Vincent McMorrow, “The Rest of Our Life” played by the bride’s grandmother Elizabeth Rockford, “Whiskey in My Water” by Tyler Farr and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” by Randy Houser.

The reading during the ceremony was a passage from “Everything Is Illuminated” by Jonathan Safran Foer, read by Ana Robles, friend of the couple.

A reception including dinner and dancing was held at Palihouse following the ceremony. The bride is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, Truman State University and Boston University School of Law. She is an intellectual property attorney with Dentons, a multinational law firm.

The groom is a graduate of New Trier High School, University of Southern California, and Santa Clara University School of Law. He is a family law attorney at Harris-Ginsberg LLP.

The couple honeymooned in Vietnam and Thailand. They reside in Los Angeles, Calif.