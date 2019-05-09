Ralph Niederhoffer | Obituary

Ralph Niederhoffer, 94, of Waterloo, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 8, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born August 26, 1924, in St. Louis, son of the late George H. & Anna C. (nee Kloster) Niederhoffer.

Ralph was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; Elks Club; Columbia RC Flying Club and UAW member. He was employed by the Chrysler Corporation in Fenton as an electrician and he retired in 1986.

He is survived by his children Carole Brumit, Brenda Kappler, Gwen Cummins, and Denis Niederhoffer (Sara); 17 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Frances Niederhoffer (nee Updegraff), 2nd wife Virginia Tufts Niederhoffer; children Constance Green, Linda Ketcherside, and Ralph Niederhoffer, Jr.; grandson Gary Downard; and sister Mildred Deckert.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses or American Heart Association.

Memorial Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. May 11 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis.