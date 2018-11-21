R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

There was plenty of competitive volleyball on display this fall from local high school squads, most of which posted winning seasons while vying for conference and postseason glory.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team for the recently completed 2018 season.

FIRST TEAM

Kayla Huels, Gibault. This junior setter put together an amazing season for the Hawks, helping them advance to the Class 1A sectional title game. Huels led Gibault in points (184), aces (42) and assists (664) this season.

Guin Kohnz, Valmeyer. A four-year starter for the Pirates, Kohnz again put up solid all-around numbers with 531 assists, 186 points, 50 aces, 97 kills and 141 digs to earn all-conference honors.

Hannah Cope, Waterloo. Another four-year starter, Cope’s senior season got off to a late start due to an injury but she still managed to make her presence felt. She finished with 135 kills, 118 points, 25 aces, 217 assists and 170 digs and was named first team all-conference.

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault. Another junior standout for the Hawks, Wightman led the team in kills (268) and blocks (28) this season.

Molly Mistler, Columbia. This senior earned all-conference honors and led the Eagles in kills with 237. She also finished with 33 aces, 37 blocks and 290 digs.

Jessie Seidel, Waterloo. In her first year with the Bulldogs after transferring from Valmeyer, Seidel enjoyed a successful junior season. She finished with a team-leading 186 points, 41 aces and 569 digs to go along with 95 kills and first team all-conference honors.

