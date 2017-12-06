R-T All-Local Soccer Team

Monroe County has pretty much become the soccer capital of Illinois, with five straight state tournament appearances among Gibault, Columbia and Waterloo, including three titles.

With such an abundance of talent, it becomes difficult to narrow down players when deciding our annual All-Local Team. Without further adieu, here’s this year’s list.

FIRST TEAM

Jon Kuebler, Columbia. This senior goalkeeper posted a 22-1-2 record with 16 shutouts and a .932 save percentage this season for the Eagles to capture Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State honors.

Sam Spivey, Columbia. A senior midfielder, Spivey earned back-to-back all-state honors after scoring 14 goals with four assists this season.

Karson Huels, Gibault. A junior midfielder, Huels led the Hawks with 18 goals and 10 assists this season.

Justin Kohler, Waterloo. This senior midfielder led the Bulldogs with 18 goals and 11 assists this season to earn all-conference honors.

Riley Hubler, Columbia. A junior forward, Hubler was the leading scorer for the one-loss Eagles with 25 goals and six assists.

Caden Gordon, Waterloo. Gordon was second on the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Logan Doerr, Gibault. This junior forward was second on the Hawks in scoring with 10 goals and eight assists, including multiple clutch scores in the postseason.

Aaron Grohmann, Gibault. A senior defender, Grohmann provided stellar defense all season for the Hawks while also scoring four goals with five assists.

Dalton Blanchard, Waterloo. He earned all-conference honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference for his strong defensive play.

Charlie Harres, Columbia. The senior anchor of the defense for the Eagles, Harres was key to Columbia’s amazing season.

Cameron Eden, Columbia. Another key member of the Eagles defense, Eden scored five goals with nine assists.

