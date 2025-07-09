Scholar-athlete honor for Davis

A Gibault Catholic High School alumna was among eight Western Kentucky University student-athletes named Conference USA Scholar-Athletes of the Year last month – the most in WKU history and most in that conference from a single school since 2021-22.

WKU women’s soccer goalie Maddie Davis earned this award, which is presented to the top student-athlete in each sport based on academic achievement, athletic achievement, and service.

Davis’ scholar-athlete award comes after she was named CUSA Goalkeeper of the Year, becoming the first WKU player to earn that honor.

Adding to her list of postseason accolades, Davis was also named All-CUSA First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team, and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region Team in addition to holding a 4.0 GPA as an architect and construction management major.

Davis was also named CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week twice and tied for the best goals against average and most shutouts during conference play, allowing just .667 goals per game and collecting a total of five clean sheets.

Continuing her dominance between the posts, Davis had the best save percentage of any CUSA goalkeeper in league play at .860. Her six total shutouts ranked second in CUSA.

For the past three summers, Davis has worked at Quadrant Designs in Waterloo as an architect intern.

WKU competes in NCAA Division I athletics.