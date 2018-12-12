R-T All-Local Soccer Team

With a third straight state appearance for Gibault this past fall, a Monroe County school has advanced to the state soccer tournament each of the past six seasons.

Columbia won a regional crown and Waterloo captured a second straight conference championship in 2018, showing that the local soccer scene is indeed alive and well.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Soccer Team.

FIRST TEAM

Karson Huels, Gibault. A McKendree University commit, this senior midfielder earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team honors with 16 goals and 18 assists.

Riley Hubler, Columbia. A knee injury put an early end to his high school career, but Hubler still managed to lead the Eagles with 20 goals this fall. He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Logan Doerr, Gibault. Another senior leader for the Hawks, Doerr earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors with 23 goals and 14 assists this season.

Alex Barton, Columbia. This senior picked up the scoring slack after the loss of Hubler, finishing with 18 goals and nine assists for the Eagles to earn IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors.

Adam Stearns, Gibault. The Hawks were led on defense by this senior, who also earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors.

Eli Gardner, Waterloo. This junior midfielder finished with three goals and 13 assists for the Bulldogs, earning him IHSSCA Honorable Mention recognition. He’ll return to help lead what looks to be a strong Bulldogs unit in 2019.

Nolan Rick, Waterloo. This senior defender earned first team all-conference honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference for his solid play this fall. He also scored two goals for the ‘Dogs.

Charlie Harres, Columbia. Harres earned all-conference honors in the Cahokia Conference and anchored the Eagles defense this fall.

Dylan Altadonna, Gibault. Another senior leader for the Hawks, Altadonna provided clutch defense throughout the season.

Garrett Smith, Waterloo. A senior defender, Smith earned second team MVC all-conference honors for his strong play.

Alec Venhaus, Columbia. This junior goalkeeper posted a 21-4-3 record with 20 shutouts this fall to earn all-conference honors…>>>

