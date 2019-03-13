R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team

Columbia senior Sophia Bonaldi led the Eagles to a school record 23 wins this season.

The 2018-19 high school girls basketball season featured milestone achievements, with Columbia setting a school record for wins, Columbia’s Sophia Bonaldi surpassing 1,000 career points and Gibault’s Ashlyn Wightman setting a new school record for rebounds.

Both of these young women and more put local talent on display this winter. There’s also much promise for the future, as most of those making this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Basketball Team return next season.

FIRST TEAM

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia. This senior led the Eagles to a 23-win season by averaging 15 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game. She was selected as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2019 Girls All-State Team Special Mention in Class 3A.

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault. This 6-foot-1 junior center was a force under the rim for the Hawks this season, averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. She was selected as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2019 Girls All-State Team Special Mention in Class 1A.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Valmeyer. A two-time scoring leader for the Pirates as a sophomore, Jakimauskas averaged 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. Valmeyer will look to her to lead the way again next year.

Aubrey Hubbard, Waterloo. This junior sharpshooter averaged 10.1 points and 1.6 assists per game for the Bulldogs and shot 38 percent from three-point range.

Maddie Davis, Gibault. The second sophomore to make this list, Davis ran the point for the Hawks this season and averaged 10.3 points, five rebounds and 3.88 assists.

SECOND TEAM and HONORABLE MENTIONS

