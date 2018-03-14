R-T All-Local Boys Basketball Team

This winter was full of exciting times on the basketball court, as one local team hoisted a regional plaque and three senior hoopsters reached scoring milestones at their respective schools.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Basketball Team for 2018.

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Holmes, Columbia. Who else? The 6-foot-tall senior point guard led the Republic-Times coverage area in scoring at 18.6 points per game, and also paced the regional-title-winning Eagles in rebounding (7.4 per game), assists (4.38 per game) and steals (2.7 per game) this season. He scored more than 1,500 points in his CHS career, putting him in the top five all-time at the school.

Karson Huels, Gibault. This junior guard scored in bunches for the Hawks this season, averaging 17.5 points per game. Huels shot 38 percent from three-point range and also made 81 percent of his free throws.

Michael Chism, Valmeyer. A 6-foot-3 senior lefty forward, Chism led the Pirates in scoring at 17 points per game and in rebounding at eight per game. He topped 1,000 career points early in the season and finished among the school’s all-time leading scorers and rebounders.

Ross Schrader, Waterloo. Another senior on this list, Schrader averaged 13 points per game to lead the Bulldogs and also pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game. He reached 1,000 career points late in the season and earned second team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors.

Jon Peterson, Columbia. This 6-foot-6 junior forward was instrumental in the Eagles’ success this season, averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest to earn all-conference accolades. He’ll return to lead the Eagles in 2018-19.

