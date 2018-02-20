R.G. ‘Hoppy’ Hauptfleisch | Obituary

Roland Gustave “Hoppy Hauptfleisch died Feb. 3, 2018; at the time of his death, Hoppy was a resident at Golden Oaks Retirement Village, Stillwater, Okla. Because of his abiding faith, he is now at home with his Lord.

Roland was the last surviving member of the Waterloo High School Class of 1936.

He was born July 27, 1918, on a family farm near Waterloo, son of the late Willam G. and Lydia Mueller Hauptfleisch.

He attended schools in Waterloo and graduated from high school in 1936. With the scarcity of work due to the Great Depression, Hoppy enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps at New Canton, and spent one year with the CCC.

R. G. entered into the service of the United States Army Air Corps in July 1941. He was stationed at Scott Field, Illinois; Sioux Falls Army Air Field, S.D.; Will Rogers Field, Oklahoma City; Laurel Army Air Field, Mississippi; Lakeland Army Air Field, Florida; and eventually England and France.

Tech. Sgt. Roland G. Hauptfleisch was a member of the 410th Bombing Group of the Army Air Corps. The 410th earned the nickname as the “Best Bombing Group in the World,” which is supported by historical records. Their secret was excellent intelligence locating high value targets.

In July 1943, before deploying overseas, Hoppy was stationed at Will Rogers Field in Oklahoma City. There he met his future wife, Beulah Pearl Morgan, which accounted for his lifelong Oklahoma connection.

The 410th deployed to England in March 1944, as part of preparations for the invasion of Normandy. R.G. liked to recall the early D-Day morning when the skies and seas were thick with more Allied Forces than one could imagine.

After the liberation of France, the 410th moved to the Ardennes in support of the Allied armies in the Battle of the Bulge, primarily in eastern Belgium, as well as northeast France and Luxembourg.

At the conclusion of the war, Hoppy was shipped back to Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, and after being discharged, traveled to Cushing, Okla., for an Aug. 25 wedding. He and B.P. treasured 57 years of married life, which concluded upon her death in 2002.

Once the newlyweds settled in Cushing, R.G. was briefly employed with the Deep Rock Refinery before accepting employment with Stephenson Browne Lumber Company, where he became manager, giving rise to his love of the building industry.

When Stephenson Browne closed, R.G. purchased an insurance and real estate agency.

A scarcity of homes to sell in Cushing led him to start building. H.G.’s houses have created a tangible mark on the city; to this day, realtors will point out “Hauptfleisch built homes,” which are synonymous with quality.

In 1983, Hoppy retired from construction and became a certified real estate appraiser. He developed a reputation as a knowledgeable and honest appraiser. To say he knew the value of Cushing, Okla., would be an understatement.

R.G. Hauptfleisch was a dedicated community servant throughout his life. He was named as Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was an active member of the Cushing Chamber of Commerce, served on the Industrial Development Board, and donated time and resources to the American Red Cross.

He was an integral part of the success of the Cushing Lion’s Club, of which he was a member for more than 50 years, holding every office within the local club as well as the post of District Governor. The Lions’ motto “We Serve” typifies Hoppy. He always gave selflessly of his time and abilities, and was highly regarded by those whose lives he touched.

Anyone who knew Hoppy could testify to his competitive spirit. He became somewhat of a legend as a competitive bowler.

Although he took it up somewhat later in life, Hoppy developed a golf game and served in many positions supporting the Cushing Golf and Country Club.

Hoppy is survived by his daughter Marsha and husband Steve of Stillwater, Okla.; granddaughter Megan Maison and husband Vince Regan; great-granddaughter Arabella Maison-Regan of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson Mace Maison and wife Ana Nava; great-granddaughter Annabelle Nava-Maison and great-grandson Jasper Maison of Orlando, Fla.; and Ruth Riffe, special friend and companion, of Cushing, Okla. Other survivors include sister Betty Learch, nieces Terrie Thies, Tammy Duffy, Tina Lerch, and Toni Vee Irion; and nephews Mike and Ronnie Hauptfleisch, and all their respective families.

His family extends thanks and appreciation to the staff of Golden Oaks Retirement Village, Stillwater, Okla., for their dedicated and sensitive care over the past 18 months.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 24, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Cushing, Okla.

Davis Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Cushing, Okla., or the Cushing Lion’s Club.