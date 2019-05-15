Police Blotter | 5/8/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 21

Jason P. Sasak, 40, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to signal and no insurance on I-255.

May 1

Amanda C. Stinnett, 30, of Smithton, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Route 158.

May 4

Brandon W. Wathan, 34, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and also for disobeying a traffic signal, no insurance, no valid license and expired registration on Route 3 at South Main Street.

May 5

Buddy R. Brewer, 51, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and blocking the intersection on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

Illinois State Police

May 1

Patrick Scott, 25, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (pistol)

Monroe County Sheriff

April 27

The theft of $13,000 in cash, $12,000 in jewelry and $2,000 worth of baseball cards from a safe in the area of 3000 Croatia Drive is under investigation.

Jacob Childerson, 30, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on North Market Street at East First Street.

Derek Allen, 27, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on North Market Street.

April 28

Jane Liefer, 57, of Red Bud, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3 at EE Road.

William Wilson, 48, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 158 at Columbia Quarry Road.

Staci Gilpin, 43, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Clover Ridge at Westwood Court.

Casey Hoffmann, 30, of St. Louis was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

April 30

Jason R. Marit, 43, of Red Bud, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and felony domestic battery (prior conviction) following an incident in the area of Route 3 and Gilmore Lake Road.

Shelley J. Meyers, 34, of O’Fallon, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon (.380 pistol).

Reesheda Williams, 27, of Centreville, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Dijana Jovanovic, 38, of Missouri, was arrested on a Clinton County warrant.

May 1

Madelyn Adams, 20, of Freeburg, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 2

Deputies and Hecker Fire Department personnel staged in the area of 6620 Lake Forest Drive in the Lake of the Woods subdivision shortly after 6:15 p.m. for concerns about a possible dam failure. The dam was able to hold.

May 3

Donald Kaiser, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 7700 block of Roscow Road.

May 4

Two were injured in a crash shortly after noon on Route 3 at EE Road near the YMCA. A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Anne M. Candler, 67, of Fults, was traveling north on Route 3 when it struck a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Nancy K. Roy, 80, of Waterloo, which was attempting to turn left onto southbound Route 3 from EE Road. Candler and Roy were each transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy South in St. Louis County.

May 5

Matthew Liefer, 37, of Fults, was arrested for aggravated battery of a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrested at 4452 Maeystown Road. A Taser was deployed by police in the incident.

Heather Leslie, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

May 2

Bobbie J. Norman III, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 1347 Stonefield Drive.

May 3

Donna Woods, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly stealing food items from Walmart.

May 5

Steven Gulley, 33, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Front Street at Legion Street.

Jose Gonzalez, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at Southview Drive.