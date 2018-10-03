Police Blotter | 9/26/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 22 – Joshua S. Lewis, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for child abduction following an incident at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park shortly after 7:20 p.m. Lewis was with his daughter and his daughter’s biological mother in the park and following a disagreement over custody, Lewis tried to leave with his daughter by grabbing her and running toward his vehicle. Several men in the park detained Lewis until police arrived.

Sept. 22 – Austin D. Zimmerman, 27, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 507 N. Main Street.

Sept. 25 – A woman was arrested following an early morning crash on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. A 2003 PT Cruiser driven by Tara Franklin, 26, of East St. Louis, was traveling south on Route 3 and attempting to turn right onto Veterans Parkway about 6:25 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and skidded in wet conditions, striking a traffic signal pole at the corner of the intersection. The pole fell onto the roadway with wires from the damaged signal box exposed. The PT Cruiser drove away from the scene, but Columbia’s traffic enforcement officer was stationed at the Columbia High School parking lot and witnessed the crash. The officer tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over a short time later on Veterans Parkway. Franklin, who was not injured, was arrested for driving while license suspended, driving too fast for conditions, disobeying a traffic signal and attempted fleeing or eluding police.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 21 – At about 7:45 a.m., police took a report of criminal damage to property at a storage shed behind the ball diamonds on Kalbfleisch Drive. The lock was broken on the door, but nothing inside appeared to be disturbed.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 16 – Robert J. Koch, 61, of Valmeyer, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County after his 2005 Toyota Camry struck a camper near a cluster of trees off Route 156 about one mile west of Meyer Avenue about 12:40 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Robert Henerfauth, 71, of Waterloo, was cited for cruelty to animal (malnourished dog) at 2150 Carr Road in Prairie du Rocher.

Sept. 20 – A report of criminal damage to property in the 4000 block of LL Road is under investigation. The wires were cut on a 2008 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle and it appeared to have been rewired for a possible theft.

Sept. 21 – Anna M. Parnell, 25, of Belleville, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 159 at Braun Road.

Sept. 22 – Thomas Toal, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Sept. 22 – Todd J. Villa, 33, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Sept. 23 – The theft of a red 1980 Honda motorcycle parked near a shed at 2430 Hawkhaven Drive is under investigation.

Sept. 25 – Neal Vogt, 28, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Sept. 25 – Bernard Johnson, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 13 – A juvenile was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol at Waterloo High School.

Sept. 18 – Malissa McDonald, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 108 Rau Street.

Sept. 19 – Kyle Kehrer, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol and issued city ordinance violations for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1022 Creekside Drive.

Sept. 24 – A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of drug paraphernalia at Waterloo High School.

Sept. 24 – Savvanna Harmon, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for two counts of domestic battery and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe at 506 W. Mill Street.