Police Blotter | 3/6/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 1

A residential burglary in the 100 block of Skyline Drive, located off Old State Route 3 near Top Shooters Bar & Grill and Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, is under investigation. Police were called to the residence at 4 p.m. Friday. “Officers found forced entry into a residence with items taken,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. Police are asking anyone in the area of the crime with a home surveillance system to check between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. for suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 281-5151.

March 2

Nichole R. West, 48, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 23

At 7:35 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred on the parking lot of the Columbus Club, 114 W. Oak Street. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Dodge Ram quad cab with passenger side damage. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the police department at 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 26

Vicki L. Moore, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 156.

Feb. 27

Dakota Blackson of Cahokia was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Bluff Road near Steppig Road.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department ACE Unit observed a suspicious vehicle at Mobile on the Run in Waterloo. Deputies maintained surveillance of the vehicle and completed a traffic stop after it left the gas station. A search of the vehicle revealed a distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a stolen firearm. Montel D. Brown, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm. Jessa N. Crabtree 27, of Murphysboro, was charged with aggravated possession of meth with intent to deliver. Codarro A. Ragans, 32, of Carbondale, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice.

Feb. 28

Cortez Mason, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested for felony obstructing justice after providing a false name to police during a traffic stop.

March 2

Michael Kostecki, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

A possible case of exploitation of a disabled person involving thousands of dollars fraudulently obtained from a resident in the 9000 block of D Road is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 22

Consuelo Menchaca, 50, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft after allegedly stealing $340.34 from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 726 N. Market Street.

March 2

Steven Willett, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident (non-injury) on Market Street.

Trevor Coplin, 19, of Columbia, and Michael Upchurch, 23, of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting at Randy’s RR Bar, 107 S. Main Street. Coplin was also cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

March 3

Ronald Sickels, 62, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.