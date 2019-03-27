Police Blotter | 3/20/2019

Police Blotter

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 14

Carter B. Kesler, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol and unlawful possession of alcohol at 1315 Palmer Creek Drive.

March 15

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on North Main Street at Ghent Road. A 1999 Mazda Protege driven by Donald Chappell, 54, of Waterloo, was turning left onto North Main from Ghent Road when it was struck by a 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Noella Hosick, 20, of Columbia, which was traveling north on Main. Chappell, who was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County, was cited for failure to yield-turning left.

March 18

Donald Simon, 49, of St. Louis, was arrested on a warrant for forgery in connection with an Oct. 13 incident at Regions Bank, 100 Columbia Centre. Court information alleges that Simon delivered a fraudulent check to the bank in the amount of $1,826.31.

Dupo Police

March 19

Cahokia and Dupo police participated in the pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen out of Missouri and then a burglary in progress in St. Clair County that eventually resulted in an arrest in St. Louis County shortly after 7 a.m. Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said the pursuit went from Mousette Lane in Cahokia to I-255 south to Exit 9 in Dupo, then north on Main Street in Dupo to Route 3 north through Cahokia. The vehicle got stuck by a train in Sauget and ended back on Route 3 south to I-255 south, crossing over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. “We terminated, but followed with no lights and sirens until the vehicle finally came to a stop on I-55 at Reavis Barracks,” Smith said. “After a short foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody. Cahokia PD will be issuing the charges.”

Monroe County Sheriff

March 14

Lisa A. Ball, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested in Columbia for possession of methamphetamine.

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. on Route 156 just east of Trout Camp Road. The vehicles involved were a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old from Waterloo and a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Rachel L. May, 32, of Waterloo, which had two passengers. May was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County.

March 16

Richard Gettings, 40, of House Springs, Mo., was cited for improper use of an electronic device on I-255.

David G. Maynard, 39, of Sparta, was arrested on Route 159 near Hecker for no insurance, driving while license suspended, improper use of an electronic device and on warrants out of St. Clair and Jackson counties.

Scott D. Ford, 28, of East Carondelet, and Andi J. Summers, 23, of Belleville, were each arrested for obstructing justice on I-255.

Craig Summers, 47, of Granite City, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe on I-255.

March 19

Adom Carey, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested on a probation violation.

Millstadt Police

March 16

Carmelo Torres, 33, of Belleville, was arrested on a Madison County warrant following a traffic crash shortly after 6:35 p.m. on the parking lot of Circle K, 1 W. Washington Street.

Waterloo Police

March 14

William R. Frese Jr., 32, of Waterloo, was charged with three counts of felony aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint and four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery following a March 7 incident in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue. Court information alleges that Frese “intentionally strangled” and hit the victim in the head with a hard plastic cup, among other acts. His bond was set at $100,000.

March 16

Ross H. Schrader, 19, of Waterloo, and a 17-year-old male were each cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on South Main Street at Fourth Street.

March 17

Chester Thornton, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.