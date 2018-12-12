Police Blotter | 12/5/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 19

Dominique L. Brown, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on the Route 3 southbound exit ramp at Palmer Road.

Nov. 27

Jaqueline A. Hiebert, 35, of Valmeyer, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Sackman Field, 11563 Bluff Road.

Nov. 28

Chelsea Sackman, 31, of Columbia, was arrested in the 500 block of North Main Street on two counts of endangering the life/health of a child after court information states she left two children in car seats in the back seat of her vehicle with a door open for approximately 15 minutes and an outside temperature of 24 degrees. One of the children was in short sleeves. Sackman was also charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance (diazepam, dextroamphetamine) stemming from a Nov. 11 traffic stop.

Dec. 1

Kelsey T. McClelland, 29, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Madison County warrant on Palmer Road at Route 3.

Lucas M. Hoffman, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (drugs), resisting arrest, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage on Ludman Street near South Rapp Avenue.

Alan M. Bates, 46, of Columbia, was arrested for retail theft at Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street. He is alleged to have stolen a 36-ounce Yeti tumbler from the store.

Dec. 2

Keith J. Goeddel, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Route 158.

Dec. 3

Austin D. Zimmerman, 27, of Columbia, was charged with criminal sexual assault (use of force), aggravated domestic battery (strangling) and domestic battery following incidents that occurred involving a female victim in the 200 block of West Warnock Street. He remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 26

George Stork, 20, of Walsh, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for no insurance on Amberwood Lane at Route 3.

Nov. 28

Brian Fitch, 38, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nov. 29

Corey Hays, 43, of New Athens, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and obstructing identification on Cathy Drive at South Library Street.

Nov. 30

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. in foggy conditions on Route 3 southbound near the YMCA. Police said a 2018 Chevy Traverse driven by Deanna L. Hardgrave, 64, of Columbia, was traveling south on Route 3 when it struck the rear of a Schwan’s truck driven by Luke A. Driscoll, 40, of St. Louis, which had turned onto southbound Route 3 from a side road. Hardgrave was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County by Columbia EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Dorcas L. Scott Jr., 26, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper passing on HH Road at Gall Road.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 30

April Hays, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no insurance and improper lane usage following a traffic stop on Route 3 at South Library Street. Also arrested was Tyler Bergman, 28, of Waterloo, for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Dec. 2

A 17-year-old Valmeyer girl was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.