Police Blotter | 12/12/2018

Columbia Police

Dec. 4

Michael J. Kubelka, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper parking on the roadway on Todd Center Drive at Route 158.

Dec. 8

Jason E. Greene, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and improper stopping/parking on the roadway on the southbound Route 3 ramp to eastbound Route 158.

Dec. 9

Jeffery A. Nowak, 37, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, speeding, no insurance and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Bradington Drive.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 8

Shortly after 10 a.m., police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver in the parking lot of Circle K on West Washington Avenue. Justin E. Blakey, 42, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI.

Dec. 5

Shortly after 1:20 p.m., an officer discovered a vehicle had gone off the roadway in the area of Werner Road at Saxtown Road. The driver, Kyle S. Kehrer, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (cannabis). Kehrer was subsequently transported from the police station via Millstadt EMS to a local hospital for a medical issue. While at the hospital, Kehrer became combative with emergency room staff and the ambulance crew. Kehrer was also charged with five counts of felony aggravated battery for kicking a computer out of the hand of a Millstadt Ambulance EMT (causing the computer to strike the EMT in the head), kicking a nurse in the arm, striking a Memorial Hospital security guard in the thigh with his hand and spitting in the face of a Memorial Hospital security guard.

Dec. 10

Damian D. Willoughby, 31, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for speeding in the 4700 block of Route 158.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 28

Carrie Talbot, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI after the 2019 Cadillac four-door rental car she was driving about 11 p.m. southbound on Kaskaskia Road went off the road and struck the steps of a home at 5181 Kaskaskia Road. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 4

Derek L. Done, 33,of Prairie du Rocher, and Eric J. Done, 33, of Waterloo, were each arrested for domestic battery following an incident at 1909 G Road.

Dec. 7

No injuries were reported when a 2001 Ford van driven by Hayden D. Baum, 23, of Fults, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned in the area of Kaskaskia Road east of Sprankel Road shortly after 5:20 p.m. Baum told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Dec. 9

Shaya Shaw, 25, of Baldwin, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 near Hanover Road.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 20

Richard Reed, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal trespass to residence and obstructing a peace officer at 200 Hardy Avenue.

Dec. 2

Robert Anderson, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Dec. 6

Susie Vongsaly, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested at Walmart on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Melvin Haney, 50, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street.

Dec. 7

Bailey Lawson, 26, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and failure to avoid an accident after her vehicle went off the roadway in the 800 block of North Market Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Carol S. Oliver, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance in the 400 block of Lakeview Drive.