Police Blotter | 1/9/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 31

Three vehicles were reported stolen from the lot of Royal Gate Chrysler Dodge Jeep at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. Police were notified of the thefts at 5:44 a.m. The stolen vehicles were an orange 2018 Dodge Charger, a red 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and white 2019 Dodge Durango.

Jan. 1

Kyle J. Early, 26, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at 11000 Bluff Road.

Jan. 2

Patrick McClanahan, 23, of Millstadt, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

Jan. 4

Brian S. Curry, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no insurance and no registration on Route 3 at Route 158.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 27

Criminal damage to the park bathrooms at Tuffy Mueth Field is under investigation.

Dec. 31

A traffic stop on Lexington Drive resulted in the arrest of Jennifer A. McClure, 35, of Millstadt, on a St. Clair County warrant. McClure was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 4

Alexander J. Gould, 18, of Dupo, was charged with felony threats to school building/personnel following a November incident in which court information alleges he sent alarming social media messages involving Career Center of Southern Illinois.

Dec. 28

Alexa Wetzel, 41, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Jefferson Drive at Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

Dec. 31

Robert E. Vineyard, 57, of Dupo, was arrested on Route 3 at Palmer Road for driving while license revoked and on warrants out of St. Clair County and Bond County in addition to a warrant out of Jefferson County, Mo.

Jan. 4

Jamie Kempfer, 35, of Prairie du Rocher, was picked up on an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine stemming from an October incident.

Jan. 5

Rodney J. Lewis, 30, of Collinsville, was arrested for possession of cannabis, possession of ammunition without FOID and obstructing identification on I-255.

Andrew Wittenbrink, 30, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on South Main Street in Hecker.

Jan. 7

Tesla Sensabaugh, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested on a petition to revoke probation.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 15

Tyler Melvin, 19, of Marthasville, Mo., and a juvenile were each cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 800 block of Route 3.

Dec. 26

Scott A.E. Kelley, 25, of Barnhart, Mo., was arrested for aggravated assault (use of weapon) following an incident in the 200 block of North Main Street during which he carried an uncased, loaded pistol.

Dec. 30

The theft of money from an unlocked vehicle parked outside of Subway, 881 N. Illinois Route 3, is under investigation. Police said that sometime between 6 and 8 p.m., $120 in cash and a vape valued at $80 were stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

Jan. 1

Carmona-Gomez Cirino, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and no insurance in the parking lot of Denny’s, 959 N. Illinois Route 3.

Jan. 3

Angela Bush, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and criminal damage to state supported property (roadway) on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

Jan. 4

Eric Peters, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing food items from the store.

Jan. 5

John Ford, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and illegal squealing of tires on South Main Street.