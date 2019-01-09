Police Blotter | 1/2/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 25

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injury on Route 3 at South Main Street after 1 p.m. A 2007 Mercury four-door driven by Tyler Grafton, 18, of Columbia, was traveling south on Route 3 and attempted to turn onto South Main when it collided with a 1997 Lincoln driven by Robert Touchette, 57, of Millstadt. A passenger in Touchette’s vehicle was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Grafton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Dec. 28

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., an officer responded to Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive, after a 2010 Buick SUV had its rear window broken out and items missing from the back seat. The vehicle had been parked at the hotel since 7 p.m. the night before. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 281-5151.

A report of identity theft with money taken from the victim’s account using an ATM is under investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 21

Douglas I. Jordan, 72, of Millstadt, was charged with felony criminal damage to property for incidents that occurred outside of the YMCA, 9514 Caring Way, on July 16 and Dec. 7 involving a 2011 Dodge Dakota.

Dec. 22

Emergency personnel responded about 7:45 p.m. to a rollover crash in a wooded area along Bushy Prairie Road near Twin Creek Lane north of Maeystown. Daniel “Goob” Gilbert, 46, of Fults, was airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Rockie O. Kelly, 24, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to report a rollover crash that occurred on J Road.

Dec. 23

Cody Schloemann, 28, of Evansville, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant at Select Fuel & Convenience, 3745 State Route 3.

James R. Ruland, 41, of Columbia, was arrested for felony possession of a firearm (Ruger 9mm handgun) without an FOID card.

Dec. 24

One woman was injured following two crashes that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Route 3 at FF Road. One man’s vehicle struck a deer and had pulled over to the side of the road. A female motorist pulled over to check on the man, and her car was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Bernadine L. Huff, 78, of Missouri. Huff was transported by ambulance to Mercy South for treatment of minor injuries.

Dec. 27

Police and EMS responded about 1:50 p.m. to a residence on Fountain Creek Ridge Lane for a female overdosing on opioids. Narcan was administered to the patient and she was transported to a St. Louis hospital. The incident is under investigation.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Dec. 24

One person was injured in a rollover crash shortly after midnight on Triple Lakes Road near Wagner Road north of Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia EMS. A 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Herbert L. Brunkhorst, 57, of Cahokia, was traveling east in the 7800 block of Triple Lakes Road when he swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway, ran off the road and overturned in a field. Brunkhorst was transported to Mercy South for treatment ofnon-life-threatening injuries.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 24

Raymond T. Moore, 38, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30 to 500 grams). He posted bond and was released from the Monroe County Jail.