Pirates set sail for hoops treasure

The Valmeyer High School boys basketball team returns a solid crop of starters from last season’s squad that went 14-14.

Many team members were key components of the baseball squad that enjoyed success in the spring.

“We have four returning starters in Michael Chism, Phillip Reinhardt, Cole Juelfs and Owen Miller,” Valmeyer head coach Rick Crossin said.

Freshman Jacob Rowald is also impressing the coach in the early going.

“We have a freshman in Jacob Rowald that shows great promise,” the coach said.

A 6-foot-3 senior, Chism is a lanky left-handed-shooting forward that can light up a scoreboard on any given night. He averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game last season while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Fellow senior starter Miller is a consistent scorer for the Pirates. He averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Winter Sports Preview, available in the November 29 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.