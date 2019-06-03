Phyllis A. Gall | Obituary

Phyllis A. Gall (nee Spiroff), 70, of Columbia, died May 31, 2019 at her residence, with her children at her side. She born January 25, 1949 in Granite City, the daughter of the late John Soden and Jeanette (nee Napoli) Spiroff.

Phyllis was a retired steel worker from American Steel in Granite City, where she was affectionately called “Big Momma” by her coworkers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and the United Steel Workers, Local 1063 of Granite City.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gall; step daughter Linda; seven brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are her children, Michael King and Michelle (Michael) Juengling, both of Columbia; two grandchildren, Tiffany (Matthew) Gaskin and Nicholas Juengling; three step children, Darrell, John, Carolyn; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Spieroff of Granite City and Donald Soden of Columbia; and a sister-in-law, Juanita Blankenship. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activity Center.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Braun Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.