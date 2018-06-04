Pauline Elizabeth Stumpf | Obituary

Pauline Elizabeth Stumpf (nee Tuetken), 87, of Columbia, died June 4, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 12, 1930, in St. Louis, daughter of the lateWilliam Raymond and Eva Maude Tuetken (nee Lansche).

She married Warren H. Stumpf April 14, 1956; he preceded her in death.

Pauline was a charter member Concord Presbyterian Church, and remained a member for 44 years. She was a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau, AARP, and Elder Adults at YMCA, and she was a 4-H co-leader in the 1970s, and worked 28 years at election poll in Monroe County.

Pauline enjoyed people, music, singing and animals, particularly the wild animals that would visit her back porch. She graduated from Alton High School in 1948, and attended Rubican Business School, St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Richard (Paula) Stumpf and Linda Laskowski (Keith Thorn); grandchildren Joshua (Erin) Stumpf, Hannah (Seth) Poynter, Benjamin Stumpf, Michael Laskowski, Amy (Eric) Tschannen, Mackenzie Thorn, and Austin Thorn; great-grandchildren Caden Stumpf and Owen Stumpf, Benji Poynter, Riley Tschmann; sister Nancy (Ray) Miller; and a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and special pet Mandy.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be a 9 a.m., at the Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo, Pastor Will Hesterberg and Pastor Tom Jones officiating

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Concord Presbyterian Church or Helping Strays of Monroe County.