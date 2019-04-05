Paul W. Kolmer | Obituary

Paul W. Kolmer, 90, of Fishers, Ind., died Feb. 18, 2019.

He was born July 17, 1928, son of the late Richard and Otilda Kolmer of Waterloo, IL.

Paul graduated from Waterloo High School in 1946. After high school, he served in the Air Force for three years, attending Aircraft and Engine School and becoming the Crew Chief maintaining the P-51 aircraft. Paul graduated from Indiana Technical College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Essex Wire in Ft. Wayne, Ind., in their engineering department. He retired from the Essex division of United Technologies in Ft. Wayne after 34 years.

Paul and Violet built their retirement home and moved to Fairfield Glade, Tenn. They were very involved with their churches in the communities in which they lived. Paul also enjoyed golf, woodworking and genealogy. Among his larger woodworking projects were three grandmother clocks for each of his children and a grandfather clock for himself, each made with native lumber, cured in a homemade drying kiln in his crawlspace.

Paul first met his second wife, Pauline Howell, 30-plus years prior to their marriage when Pauline and her late husband, Ben Howell, also retired to Tennessee. Both couples golfed, vacationed together, were active with the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church and participated in a weekly dinner group. Both supported each other through the illnesses and deaths of their respective spouses. Their children blessed their marriage and that marriage added happiness, purpose, companionship and possibly years to Paul’s life.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Pauline Wharton Howell Kolmer; daughters Karen Siebert (Randy) of Fishers, Ind., and Lois Parker (Michael) of Fremont, Ind., son Karl Kolmer (Valerie) of Racine, Wisc.; grandsons David (Michelle), Paul (Megan) and Kristopher; step-grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) and Andrew; seven great-grandchildren. He also has four step-children and their spouses, six step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren from his marriage to Pauline.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Eugene Kolmer and his wife of 59 years, Violet Schmeltz Kolmer.

A service was held Feb. 23 at Epworth United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Ind. A family graveside service followed in Walkerton, Ind., where he was interred.

Memorials can be made to the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church Permanent Endowment Fund, 231 Westchester Drive, Fairfield Glade, Tenn., 38558, or a charity of your choosing.