Patricia Morr | Obituary

Patricia Jane Morr, (nee Dougherty), 86, of Columbia, born on Jan. 20, 1933 in St. Louis, daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (nee Varone) Dougherty, died April 22, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, where she loved to Lector during church services. She was very devoted to her church and loved to visit people in the nursing home and homebound members of the church. She was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, where she served as the church secretary for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Morr Sr.; and brothers Bobby, Leo and Patrick Dougherty.

Surviving are her children, David (Carolyn) Morr of St. Louis, Thomas (Rita) Morr of Cahokia, Richard (Joy) Morr of St. Louis, Carol (Daniel) Fetcho of Columbia, and Ken (Cress) Morr Jr. of Columbia; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com

Memorials may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activity Center Building Fund.

Visitation will be April 26 from 4-8 p.m. and April 27 from 9-10:45 a.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.