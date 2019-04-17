 Patricia A. Shatlain | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Patricia A. Shatlain, 73, of Waterloo, IL, died April 17, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born August 25, 1945, in E. St. Louis, IL.

She is survived by her children Tracy (Brian) Beer and Robyn Cooke (Garen Stulce); grandchildren Ryan (Angela) Lloyd, Sean Lloyd, Audrey Lloyd, & Avery Smith; numerous great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert & Mary (nee Lindsey) Shatlain.

She was a member of Union Steelworkers and formerly worked at Oak Hill.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice

No Services will be held.

Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home

