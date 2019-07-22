Orvel J. Mathews | Obituary

Orvel J. “Big O” Mathews, 85, of Waterloo, died July 20, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born June 1, 1934, in Foster Pond, son of the late Simon and Agnes Mathews (nee Schneider).

He retired from Columbia Quarry Plant #9 in Dupo and was a member of Maeystown Sportsmans Club.

He is survived by his children Sally (John) DeBourge and Melanie (David) Seders; grandchildren Brittany (Michael) Rednour, CJ Seders, Claire (Corey) Gaynor, Dylan Seders (Faith Bailey) and Lorna Seders; great grandchildren Addilynn Rednour and Charlotte Seders; brothers Dennis (Lynn) Mathews and David Mathews; sister Janet Posey; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Orvel is preceded in death by wife Nancy Mathews (nee Prange); brothers John T., Dale F. and Clyde S. Mathews; brother-in-law Bill Posey.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 23 and 8 a.m. until time of service July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Maeystown Sportsmans Club, American Cancer Society or Donor’s Choice.