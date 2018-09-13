Obituary | Marvin H. Mueller

Marvin Harold Mueller, 71, passed away Sept. 11, 2018, on his family farm in the Columbia bottoms.

He was born Sept. 17, 1946, son of the late Herbert A. and Helen A. (Wilde) Mueller.

Marvin was a 1964 graduate of Columbia High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971. Marvin married Mary “Elaine” Cleveland on April 12, 1969. He was a lifelong farmer and member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau, Monroe County Pork Producers, Honorary Member of the Valmeyer FFA, and member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

Marvin is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elaine; children Matthew (Pamela) Mueller of Columbia, Suzanne (James) Mickelson of Janesville, Wisc., and Mark (Amber) Mueller of Red Bud; grandchildren Alicia Biffar, Kaleb Biffar, Alexis Mueller, Brooke Mueller, Jenna Mickelson and Luke Mickelson; brothers Lester Mueller of Thailand and Carlyle Mueller of Columbia. He is also survived by extended family and a beloved farming community.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia. On Saturday, Sept. 15, a visitation will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia at 10 A.M., with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M., officiated by Pastor R.J. Morgan.

Burial will be at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zoar United Church of Christ, Monroe County Extension & 4-H Education Foundation, or emergency response in local communities.