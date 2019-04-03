Norman Rehmer | Obituary

Norman Rehmer

Norman L. Rehmer, 82, of Waterloo, died March 29, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Dupo, son of the late Albert A. and Ardel L. (nee Beckmann) Rehmer.

Norman was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, the Zoar UCC Cemetery Board (40 years), lifelong owner of Rehmer Hatchery, owner of Rehmer Eggs & Poultry, served with the Army Reserves (eight years), and was an avid fisherman, bowler, card player and sportsman.

Survivors include wife Patsy N. Rehmer (nee Ruby); children Cindy (Clem) Ruemker, Julie Rehmer and Lonnie Rehmer; grandchildren Lucas Mund, Alexis Ruemker, Memphis Rehmer and Reva Rehmer; sister Anola Henke; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Arlin Rehmer (in infancy) and Ronald Rehmer.

Visitation was April 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home and April 3 at Zoar United Church of Christ.

Funeral services took place April 3 at the church, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Burial was at Zoar UCC Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Zoar UCC Cemetery.