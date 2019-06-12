Nolan-Mohl | Engagement

Ryan Nolan of Edwardsville and Katlyn Mohl of Fults are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ronald and LaRita Mohl of Fults. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and McKendree University.

The groom-to-be is the son of James and Linda Nolan or Troy, Ill. He is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and Southwestern Illinois College.

A September 21, 2019 wedding is planned.