Nicholas “Nick” Hopkins | Obituary

Nicholas “Nick” J. Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born March 24, 1986, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Life Community Church, Columbia, and an Illinois State Police S.W.A.T. operator. Trooper Nicholas Hopkins #6141 began his Illinois State Police career on June 1, 2009, as a cadet at the Illinois State Police Academy. After graduating from the academy, he was assigned to District 12 (Effingham). On Aug. 1, 2013, Nick took an assignment with ISP Zone 7 investigations general criminal unit, and in Nov. 2013 he was assigned to District 11 patrol in Collinsville. In Feb. 2016, Nick transferred to Zone 6’s Metro East Police Assistance Team (MEPAT). In Sept. 2017 he was assigned to ISP S.W.A.T. and in March 16, 2018, he became a senior agent with the ISP.

He is survived by his wife Whitney Hopkins (nee Harris); children Emma and twins Evelyn and Owen; parents James Hopkins and Verna Hopkins (nee Janson); brothers and sisters Valerie (Justin) Dortch, Zack (Kathy) Hopkins, Emily (Mike) Auffenberg, Gabe (Katie) Hopkins and Abby Hopkins; grandmother Evelyn Hopkins (nee Theis); sister-in-law Erin Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Laural (Dearnbarger) Harris; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Nick is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles J. Hopkins; maternal grandparents John and Magdalen Janson; and uncle Robert “Bob” and aunt Mardell Pelch.

Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Aug. 31 at Waterloo High School.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation – Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund or Backstoppers.