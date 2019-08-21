Nicholas Eynon | Obituary

Nicholas James Eynon, 16, of Columbia, died Aug. 21, 2019. He was born May 24, 2003, in St. Louis. He is the son of Patrick J. Eynon and Jennifer L. (nee Madrid) Eynon.

Nicholas was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Also surviving are his sister, Alyssa Eynon of Columbia; maternal grandparents George Madrid and Marilyn Stamme, both of Collinsville; paternal grandmother Audrey Eynon of Ellisville, Mo.; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold Eynon.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11 a.m., with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: United Cerebral Palsy, 7228 Weil Avenue, St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.