Nelson Hart | Obituary

Nelson Stanley Hart, 92, died May 11, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1926 in Greensburg, Ind. to the late Roy and Helen Hart. After he graduated high school, he attended Butler University and Indiana University where he studied accounting. He married Jo Ann (McQueen) in 1954 at Westside Christian Church.

Nelson was an accountant for Hoosier Fence Company for 36 years. Nelson and Jo Ann were longtime members of Beech Grove First Christian Church, and most recently they attended Grace Evangelical. Nelson was a member of the Lions Club, where he served many roles, including President. He served on the Beech Grove School Board and was a two-time Beech Grove mayoral candidate. He was a successful manager in Beech Grove Little League and was an active member of the Central Indiana Bicycling Association. Nelson enjoyed golfing and traveling, and along with Jo Ann visited all 50 states and traveled internationally.

Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jo Ann; sons, Mike (Marsha), Russell (Diana), Mark (Susanne) and Tom; grandchildren, Brian, Patrick (Anne), Brett (Kaeli), Nathan (Leanne), Joel (Orlena), Michael (Kristin), Josh, Emily, Luke, Roy and Jeffrey; and great-grandchildren, David, Jenny, Vivian, Elisha, Owen, Levi, Rylie and Esther.

Nelson was also preceded in death by his brother, Russell Hart.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Little and Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, Ind.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. May 17 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greenwood, Ind.

