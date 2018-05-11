 Neil L. Reeves | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Neil L. Reeves | Obituary

By on May 11, 2018 at 3:05 pm

Neil Reeves

Neil L Reeves, 88, of Evansville, died May 8, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Healthcare Center, Red Bud.

He was born July 29, 1929, in Caledonia, Mo., son of the lateCarl and Nellie Reeves (nee Harbison).

Neil retired as a saw mill operator and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his daughters, Cindy (Dave) Lutman, Rhonda (Jim) Sheridan, Vicki (George) Bennett, Robin Hanebutt (special friend Tom Peterson), Deborah (Paul) Renois, sons, Larry Reeves (special friend Dede), Randy Reeves (special friend, Chrissy), Roger (Annette) Reeves, Mike Reeves, Don Reeves (special friend Renee), Bill Reeves (special friend Ruth), 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVern Reeves(nee Cheek); parents; grandson Oren Reeves-Tucker; great-grandson Brady Giglotto; brother Albert Reeves; and sisters Louise Wilson and Leome Doris.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. May 12, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. May 12, at the funeral home, Red Bud, Pastor Art Dickerson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at Hecker City Cemetery.

Per his request, Neill will be cremated following his services. 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.