Neil L. Reeves | Obituary

Neil L Reeves, 88, of Evansville, died May 8, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Healthcare Center, Red Bud.

He was born July 29, 1929, in Caledonia, Mo., son of the lateCarl and Nellie Reeves (nee Harbison).

Neil retired as a saw mill operator and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his daughters, Cindy (Dave) Lutman, Rhonda (Jim) Sheridan, Vicki (George) Bennett, Robin Hanebutt (special friend Tom Peterson), Deborah (Paul) Renois, sons, Larry Reeves (special friend Dede), Randy Reeves (special friend, Chrissy), Roger (Annette) Reeves, Mike Reeves, Don Reeves (special friend Renee), Bill Reeves (special friend Ruth), 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVern Reeves(nee Cheek); parents; grandson Oren Reeves-Tucker; great-grandson Brady Giglotto; brother Albert Reeves; and sisters Louise Wilson and Leome Doris.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. May 12, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. May 12, at the funeral home, Red Bud, Pastor Art Dickerson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at Hecker City Cemetery.

Per his request, Neill will be cremated following his services.