Natalie Quernheim Rohlfing | Birth
By Republic-Times
on September 11, 2018 at 5:47 pm
Natalie Quernheim Rohlfing
Scott and Hannah Rohlfing of Waterloo announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Quernheim Rohlfing.
She was born Aug. 31, 2018, at 12:05 p.m., at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Douglas and Nancy Quernheim. Paternal grandparents are Allyn and Trudi Rohlfing.
Her great-grandparents are Wanda Quernheim, and Joe and Judy Mathews.
