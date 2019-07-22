Nancy Mathews | Obituary

Nancy “Tiger” Mathews (nee Prange), 68, of Waterloo, died July 20, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born July 8, 1951, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Elmer William and Imogene Flora (nee Braundmeier) Prange.

She was a member of Maeystown Sportsmans Club.

She is survived by her children Sally (John) DeBourge and Melanie (David) Seders; grandchildren Brittany (Michael) Rednour, CJ Seders, Claire (Corey) Gaynor, Dylan Seders (Faith Bailey), and Lorna Seders; great grandchildren Addilynn Rednour and Charlotte Seders; brothers and sisters Elizabeth Prange, Roy (Mary) Prange and Diana (Mark) Wittenbrink; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 23 and 8 a.m. until time of service July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. July 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Orvel J. Mathews; sister Imogene Prange; and brothers Ernest Prange, David Prange and Elmer Prange.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Maeystown Sportsmans Club, American Cancer Society or Donor’s Choice.