Nancy M. Kronst | Obituary

Nancy M. Kronst (nee Wrobel), 85, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born May 6, 1933, in Chicago, daughter of the late John and Esther Wrobel (nee Badger).

Nancy was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Ann (Don) Roos, Cathy (Jeff) Burgard, Natalie (Ed) Smith, Paul Kronst and Barb (Tom) Schrieber; grandchildren Natalie Burgard (Nick Manchen), Joe (Basia) Burgard, Nathan Burgard, Scott Smith, Greg Smith, Joy Schrieber, Tim Schrieber and Annie Schrieber; great-grandchildren Maeve, James, Bobby and Jordyn; sisters Carole (John) Donovan and Sharon Zywicki; sister-in-law Angie Wrobel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Kronst, district engineer for the Monroe County Highway Department; her parents; and her brother Donald Wrobel.

Visitation was Dec. 28-29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 29, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Private burial will follow at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (note donation is for pro-life activities) or Life Network of Southern Illinois.