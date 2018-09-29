Nancy M. Crawford | Obituary

Nancy M. Crawford, nee Brickley, 88, of Waterloo, died Sept. 27, in Waterloo.

She was born June 19, 1930, in Ebensburg, Pa, daughter of the late parents Fred and Freida Brickely (nee Evans).

She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Hecker, Home and Community Extension, and Red Bud Senior Circle.

She is survived by her children Gary (Janice) Crawford and Deborah (Brant) Klippert; grandchildren Daniel (Tiffany) Hallows, Randy Kirsch, Kimberly Kirsch (Ron Dunlap) and David (Meghan) Kirsch; great-grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Martino, Nicholas Martino, Kelsi Paige, Brayden Hallows, Austin Hallows, Adyson Hallows, Calvin Kirsch, Alyssa Kirsch and Lyndon Kirsch; and special family members David and Sheri Markham, Davey Markham and Dr. Michael (I-Fei) Markham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Crawford, parents, sisters-in law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 3, at Friedens United Church of Christ, Hecker.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Oct. 3, at the church, Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

Interment will follow at Hecker City Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Human Support Services or Monroe County House of Neighborly Service.

