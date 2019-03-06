Nancy E. Grace | Obituary

Nancy E. Grace (nee Mueller), 74, of Millstadt, died March 3, 2019, in Belleville.

She was born Nov. 12, 1944, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Edward and Irene Mueller (nee Kettler).

Nancy was the popcorn lady and greeter at Rural King and enjoyed her class reunions.

She is survived by her children Malinda Grace, Jeff (Robert Van Gilder) Grace and Jason (Aimee) Grace; grandchildren Aaron Grace, James Daugherty III, Jarrod Grace, Chandra Moudy, Destiny Daugherty and Emily Grace; great-grandchildren Hunter Grace, Cherysh Grace, Keaton Daugherty, Kylie Daugherty, Lilyann Daugherty, Dominic Grace, Bishop Grace and Chloe Grace; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and significant other James Klotz.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, son Kendall Grace and sister Elaine Frierdich.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no services.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.