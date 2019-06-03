 Nagle-Meyer | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Nagle-Meyer | Engagement

By on June 3, 2019 at 5:01 pm
Jeremy Nagel and Dacia Meyer

Jeremy Stephen Nagel of Arnold, Mo. and Dacia Ruth Meyer of St. Louis are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late William Meyer and Linda Meyer, and Daniel and Contance Boyle, all of St. Louis. She is a graduate of Kirkwood High School and the University of Missouri at St. Louis with a Bachelor degree in Speech Communications. She is employed as Marketing Manager in the corporate office of Panera Bread Company in St. Louis.

The groom-to-be is the son of Stephen and Bonnie Nagel of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School,  Fontbonne University with  a Bachelor degree in Communication Studies, and Webster University with a Masters degree in Information Technology Management. He is employed as Web Marketing Manager at Saint Louis University in the College of Arts and Sciences.

A summer 2019 wedding in planned in St. Louis.

Republic-Times

